'Deal of the day': Trump-Kim Jong Un summit coin goes on sale after meeting canceled

The coin commemorating the now-canceled meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on sale - and with it, crashed a White House gift shop's website on Thursday.

The commemorative coin - which features the names and silhouettes of Trump and Kim, the names of their respective countries and the phrase "Peace Talks" - was first revealed Monday. They weren't available to the general public as about 250 were minted.

Four days later, the meeting was canceled. But don't fear, if you still want your own copy, a third-party White House gift shop is still selling a version of the coins - and it's now at a lower price.

The coins now on sale aren't identical to the originals but, rather, replicas that come in a black velvet case and also include South Korean president Moon Jae-in, the company says.

The coins, originally marked at $24.95, were lowered to $19.95 as the "deal of the day" on the website. Shortly after Trump announced the Singapore meeting had been called off, the gift shop website crashed and links brought customers to a "service unavailable" or "server too busy" page.

The site detailed that the coin would be "made whether or not the summit occurs as scheduled" because the theme was "coming close to peace" and the communication between countries.

Those who purchased a coin before the meeting was canceled on Thursday can request a refund, the gift shop posted on its website, but added "most supporters have said they want this heirloom of political history regardless of outcome."

Earlier this week, 250 of the original coins were minted ahead of the planned summit.

The White House has said it had nothing to do with the coin. Its design and creation fell squarely on the White House Communications Agency, the military unit that provides global communications support to the president and his staff.

The White House Historical Association's official gift shop in the White House is not selling the coins.

The internet almost instantly poked fun at the coin and some criticized Kim being titled "Supreme Leader," a title not typically acknowledged by the United States.

According to the White House, the coins, the agency's take on the challenge coin tradition, have been created since 2003, and they commemorate trips the president takes overseas.

