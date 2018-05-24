'Deal of the day': Trump-Kim Jong Un summit coin goes on sale after meeting canceled

The coin commemorating the now-canceled meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on sale - and with it, crashed a White House gift shop's website on Thursday.
The commemorative coin - which features the names and silhouettes of Trump and Kim, the names of their respective countries and the phrase "Peace Talks" - was first revealed Monday. They weren't available to the general public as about 250 were minted.
Four days later, the meeting was canceled. But don't fear, if you still want your own copy, a third-party White House gift shop is still selling a version of the coins - and it's now at a lower price.
The coins now on sale aren't identical to the originals but, rather, replicas that come in a black velvet case and also include South Korean president Moon Jae-in, the company says.
The coins, originally marked at $24.95, were lowered to $19.95 as the "deal of the day" on the website. Shortly after Trump announced the Singapore meeting had been called off, the gift shop website crashed and links brought customers to a "service unavailable" or "server too busy" page.
Trump's #NorthKoreaSummit commemorative coin is now a "Deal of the Day" at the White House Gift Shop. h/t @typingelbow pic.twitter.com/QaHyAnyl9B- Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) May 24, 2018
The site detailed that the coin would be "made whether or not the summit occurs as scheduled" because the theme was "coming close to peace" and the communication between countries.
More: White House says it isn't responsible for commemorative North Korea summit coin
Those who purchased a coin before the meeting was canceled on Thursday can request a refund, the gift shop posted on its website, but added "most supporters have said they want this heirloom of political history regardless of outcome."
Earlier this week, 250 of the original coins were minted ahead of the planned summit.
The White House has said it had nothing to do with the coin. Its design and creation fell squarely on the White House Communications Agency, the military unit that provides global communications support to the president and his staff.
The White House Historical Association's official gift shop in the White House is not selling the coins.
WH gift shop now selling “summit coin” designed for Trump-Kim mtg at “deal of the day price” of $19.95.- Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) May 24, 2018
"If Summit Does Not Occur You can Request a Refund but Most Supporters Have Said They Want This Heirloom of Political History Regardless of Outcome” https://t.co/4dFBNu3Kt1 pic.twitter.com/eq619dyZjy
The internet almost instantly poked fun at the coin and some criticized Kim being titled "Supreme Leader," a title not typically acknowledged by the United States.
According to the White House, the coins, the agency's take on the challenge coin tradition, have been created since 2003, and they commemorate trips the president takes overseas.
Follow Christal Hayes on Twitter: Journo_Christal
A psychiatrist who operated a longtime practice out of offices in Chula Vista, El Cajon and San Diego was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual battery and having sexual relations with a patient.
Nearly 1,000 students and volunteers spent Thursday morning cleaning up Mission Beach as part of Kids' Ocean Day - a statewide effort inspiring young people to protect the environment. Students from all over San Diego picked up trash in an effort to keep local beaches clean and learn about how important it is to take care of our environment.
Nearly 1,000 students and volunteers spent Thursday morning cleaning up Mission Beach as part of Kids' Ocean Day - a statewide effort inspiring young people to protect the environment. Students from all over San Diego picked up trash in an effort to keep local beaches clean and learn about how important it is to take care of our environment.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the June 5 primary election is Tuesday, May 29, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents Thursday. By state law, applications must be physically received by the Registrar of Voters office, 5600 Overland Ave., by 5 p.m on Tuesday.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Chris Cate and other city officials reaffirmed their support for a local pension overhaul imitative that has been held up in court in recent years.
What's better than a private screening of the newest Star Wars flick, 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'? Pre-gaming with cocktails and science experiments, of course!
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many are expected to hit San Diego beaches. On Thursday, lifeguards and police shared safety reminders for those who will be out enjoying the sun, sand, and sea. San Diego Lifeguards along with other public safety officials discussed beach safety at Mission Beach Park.
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many are expected to hit San Diego beaches. On Thursday, lifeguards and police shared safety reminders for those who will be out enjoying the sun, sand, and sea. San Diego Lifeguards along with other public safety officials discussed beach safety at Mission Beach Park.
Discover your own style with Celebrity Fashion Designer, Lizz Russell, during the exclusive Cocktails & Couture 2018 Fashion Show at the Westgate Hotel.
Six students and four teachers from Sea Change Preparatory, a small private school located in downtown Del Mar, will be heading to Italy later this month in an attempt to set their fourth world record in open-ocean swimming.
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area about 90 percent contained Thursday morning.