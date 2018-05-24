'The Hills' Star Spencer Pratt Works Out With Goats & Gets Naked in New MTV YouTube Series

Ever wanted to see Spencer Pratt working out with goats or doing naked yoga?

The former star of The Hills will be doing just that and more as he returns to MTV with a new reality series which promises to “heal” us.

Pratt confessed that he “hated what I became,” following his involvement on The Hills, and is setting out to heal both himself and the audience with his new digital series, Spencer Pratt Will Heal You.

“I’m Spencer Pratt. A lot of you may remember me from The Hills,” he says in a promo clip for the MTV YouTube show, which premieres on Thursday. “But a lot of you may only know me from the greatest SnapChat in the history of the world. I’d choose that one.”

“After The Hills ended I hated who I became, so I set out on a new journey to find love, to heal my mind body and spirit and I’m going to bring you along here on this new series,” Pratt, 34, continues. “I’m going to seek enlightenment, positive energy and new tools that can help myself and you all love ourselves. And, sometimes you’ll be like, ‘Is this real? Is he for real?’ I’m for real. We’re all going to just get lit off the light and energy and love. I’m Spencer Pratt and I’m going to heal you.”

The preview clips show Pratt hanging with wife and former Hills co-star, Heidi Montag, working out with goats and stripping down for what appears to be a naked yoga session.

Pratt has a 7-month-old son, Gunner Stone, with Montag, and the couple will mark their 10-year wedding anniversary next April.

See more on the family below.

