Katy Perry Dyes Her Hair Purple -- See the Pic!

Katy Perry has a new 'do!

In an Instagram post by her stylist, Rick Henry, the singer debuted her new, purple pixie cut.

"First show of the European Leg. Introducing Blueberry Crush," Henry captioned the snap, which shows Perry in heavy pink makeup, KP initial earrings and a gold metallic structured sleeveless turtleneck.

The 33-year-old artist kicks off her European tour Thursday night in Belgium after revealing earlier this week that she's not single. Though no boyfriend has been confirmed for the "Roar" singer, it's widely believed that she's dating her ex, Orlando Bloom.

Perry's not the only star to recently update their hairstyle. Both Mila Kunis and Jenna Dewan debuted new looks at the Billboard Music Awards while Lucy Liu showed off her new blonde locks earlier this week.

Here's how Perry hopes to wear her hair for American Idol's next season:

