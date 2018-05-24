Katy Perry Dyes Her Hair Purple -- See the Pic!

Katy Perry has a new 'do!
In an Instagram post by her stylist, Rick Henry, the singer debuted her new, purple pixie cut.
"First show of the European Leg. Introducing Blueberry Crush," Henry captioned the snap, which shows Perry in heavy pink makeup, KP initial earrings and a gold metallic structured sleeveless turtleneck.
The 33-year-old artist kicks off her European tour Thursday night in Belgium after revealing earlier this week that she's not single. Though no boyfriend has been confirmed for the "Roar" singer, it's widely believed that she's dating her ex, Orlando Bloom.
Perry's not the only star to recently update their hairstyle. Both Mila Kunis and Jenna Dewan debuted new looks at the Billboard Music Awards while Lucy Liu showed off her new blonde locks earlier this week.
Here's how Perry hopes to wear her hair for American Idol's next season:
RELATED CONTENT:
Katy Perry Says She's 'Not Single' During 'American Idol' Finale After Kissing 'Bachelorette' Becca's Hand
Katy Perry Says Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Could Have Used ‘One More Fitting’ (Exclusive)
Katy Perry Dishes on 'Buying Everyone a Beer' at Santa Barbara Concert (Exclusive)
A psychiatrist who operated a longtime practice out of offices in Chula Vista, El Cajon and San Diego was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual battery and having sexual relations with a patient.
Nearly 1,000 students and volunteers spent Thursday morning cleaning up Mission Beach as part of Kids' Ocean Day - a statewide effort inspiring young people to protect the environment. Students from all over San Diego picked up trash in an effort to keep local beaches clean and learn about how important it is to take care of our environment.
Nearly 1,000 students and volunteers spent Thursday morning cleaning up Mission Beach as part of Kids' Ocean Day - a statewide effort inspiring young people to protect the environment. Students from all over San Diego picked up trash in an effort to keep local beaches clean and learn about how important it is to take care of our environment.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the June 5 primary election is Tuesday, May 29, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents Thursday. By state law, applications must be physically received by the Registrar of Voters office, 5600 Overland Ave., by 5 p.m on Tuesday.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Chris Cate and other city officials reaffirmed their support for a local pension overhaul imitative that has been held up in court in recent years.
What's better than a private screening of the newest Star Wars flick, 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'? Pre-gaming with cocktails and science experiments, of course!
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many are expected to hit San Diego beaches. On Thursday, lifeguards and police shared safety reminders for those who will be out enjoying the sun, sand, and sea. San Diego Lifeguards along with other public safety officials discussed beach safety at Mission Beach Park.
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many are expected to hit San Diego beaches. On Thursday, lifeguards and police shared safety reminders for those who will be out enjoying the sun, sand, and sea. San Diego Lifeguards along with other public safety officials discussed beach safety at Mission Beach Park.
Discover your own style with Celebrity Fashion Designer, Lizz Russell, during the exclusive Cocktails & Couture 2018 Fashion Show at the Westgate Hotel.
Six students and four teachers from Sea Change Preparatory, a small private school located in downtown Del Mar, will be heading to Italy later this month in an attempt to set their fourth world record in open-ocean swimming.
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area about 90 percent contained Thursday morning.