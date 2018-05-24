6-year-old girl from San Diego needs bone marrow transplant

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An urgent plea Thursday to help save the life of a 6-year-old girl in need of a bone marrow transplant.



Six-year-old Kalea is from San Diego and has a rare form of leukemia.

The National Bone Marrow Donor Program is urging everyone to see if you might be a match.

The Be The Match Patient Support Center also provides support, information and resources for transplant patients, caregivers and families.

To join the registry, go to join.bethematch.org/kalea18.