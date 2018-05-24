Senate passes bill to revamp sexual harassment policies in wake of #MeToo movement

WASHINGTON - The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to overhaul the way Congress deals with sexual harassment in its ranks, a response to the #MeToo movement that swept the nation and forced several lawmakers to resign under a cloud of misconduct allegations.
The bill is designed to hold lawmakers - including those who have left office - personally liable if they're found to have sexually harassed a staffer or another congressional employee. That change comes after revelations last year that taxpayer money was paid out to settle for more than $342,000 in harassment and discrimination complaints involving members of the House between 2008 and 2012 - a disclosure that sparked public outrage.
The bipartisan bill passed by voice vote.
"I think it puts the responsibility where the American people think it should be," said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who announced an agreement on the legislation Tuesday with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
The legislation also does away with archaic congressional rules that force victims of sexual harassment to undergo counseling, mandatory arbitration, and wait for a 30-day "cooling off" period before taking a complaint to court.
The legislation updates the 1995 Congressional Accountability Act. That law applied workplace rules to Congress for the first time.
"This is a good day for changing the rules so that the deck is not stacked against victims who should be in a safe work place," Klobuchar said on Thursday.
The House passed its own bipartisan legislation to revamp sexual harassment policies by a voice vote in February - a bill that soon stalled in the Senate. Some Democrats suggested that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had taken issue with the House bill's provision that would make members financially liable in discrimination cases - something McConnell's spokesman sharply denied.
The Senate bill will now have to be reconciled with the House version, unless House Republican leaders agree to accept the Senate proposal without changes.
Contributing: Eliza Collins and Deborah Berry
A psychiatrist who operated a longtime practice out of offices in Chula Vista, El Cajon and San Diego was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual battery and having sexual relations with a patient.
Nearly 1,000 students and volunteers spent Thursday morning cleaning up Mission Beach as part of Kids' Ocean Day - a statewide effort inspiring young people to protect the environment. Students from all over San Diego picked up trash in an effort to keep local beaches clean and learn about how important it is to take care of our environment.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the June 5 primary election is Tuesday, May 29, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents Thursday. By state law, applications must be physically received by the Registrar of Voters office, 5600 Overland Ave., by 5 p.m on Tuesday.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Chris Cate and other city officials reaffirmed their support for a local pension overhaul imitative that has been held up in court in recent years.
What's better than a private screening of the newest Star Wars flick, 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'? Pre-gaming with cocktails and science experiments, of course!
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many are expected to hit San Diego beaches. On Thursday, lifeguards and police shared safety reminders for those who will be out enjoying the sun, sand, and sea. San Diego Lifeguards along with other public safety officials discussed beach safety at Mission Beach Park.
Discover your own style with Celebrity Fashion Designer, Lizz Russell, during the exclusive Cocktails & Couture 2018 Fashion Show at the Westgate Hotel.
Six students and four teachers from Sea Change Preparatory, a small private school located in downtown Del Mar, will be heading to Italy later this month in an attempt to set their fourth world record in open-ocean swimming.
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area about 90 percent contained Thursday morning.