Zombies Swim Team in Del Mar attempt world record

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Six students and four teachers from Sea Change Preparatory, a small private school located in downtown Del Mar, will be heading to Italy later this month in an attempt to set their fourth world record in open-ocean swimming.
It’s just the latest in a series of groundbreaking accomplishments for the students, ages 10 to 16, who started the acclaimed swim program as beginners and discovered their inner strengths through the school’s unique mindful – and physically inspiring –approach to education.
The Zombies Swim Team will fly to Italy on May 27 to prepare for their race, which will take them 32 nautical miles from the island of Ischia to the neighboring island of Capri and back. The kids will swim in pairs for one hour at a time in open waters. This is the first time this race course has been attempted.
Sea Change Prep is an innovative “micro-school” located near the beach, focused on providing a rigorous college preparatory program that is individualized for the needs and goals of each student. As its name suggests, the school takes an innovative approach to education.
“Our mission is to empower each student, so they can achieve their maximum potential, and that goes beyond success in the classroom alone,” said John Allcock, director of mindfulness for Sea Change Prep.
The Zombies swim team holds three previous world swimming records.
A GoFundMe page has been created to support the Zombies swim team. Funds raised will be used to cover Marathon Swimmers Federation fees, travel and lodging in Italy for the Zombies team, as well as expenses such as boat rental, captain and support crew services.
To learn more or schedule a school tour, visit their website.
Sea Change Preparatory Zombies. To view on YouTube, click here.
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many are expected to hit San Diego beaches. On Thursday, lifeguards and police shared safety reminders for those who will be out enjoying the sun, sand, and sea. San Diego Lifeguards along with other public safety officials discussed beach safety at Mission Beach Park.
Nearly 1,000 students and volunteers spent Thursday morning cleaning up Mission Beach as part of Kids' Ocean Day - a statewide effort inspiring young people to protect the environment. Students from all over San Diego picked up trash in an effort to keep local beaches clean and learn about how important it is to take care of our environment.
