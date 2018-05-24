Inside Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's Wedding

It's a big year for weddings!

Months before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva got married in a civil ceremony with family and friends present. Hola! magazine has the first look at the romantic event held at the 68-year-old actor's ranch on the outskirts of New York City back in March.

On their big day, the 35-year-old bride wore a whopping three dresses, and the pair decided on a Buddhist ceremony and a reception with some Spanish flair.

"I arrived in a tuk tuk [an auto rickshaw] to the ceremony," Silva recalls of arriving to her wedding. "Richard was driving!"

Needless to say, Gere is head over heels for his new wife.

"I am the happiest man in the universe, how could I not be?" he muses. "I am married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, a great cook who makes the best salads in the world."

Further gushing over his bride, the Pretty Woman star adds, "Alejandra meditates, is a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and is also Spanish! The land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel ... Insuperable!"

The feelings are mutual for Silva. "The truth is that I never thought I would find a man so perfect for me," she shares. "I have no words to describe my happiness!"

As for what comes with loving Gere "madly," the newlywed adds, "I think it gave him stability. Above all, it helped that I wasn’t an actress or a model. I never had an interest in it. What has united us the most is our desire to help other people who need it, our commitment to Buddhism and the Tibetan people."

She continues, "I can see my unconditional commitment as a humanitarian, as a person, as a woman."

This is the third marriage for Gere and the second for Silva. Gere was previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995, and Carey Lowell from 2012 to 2016. Gere and Lowell share one child together, 17-year-old son Homer, while Silva has a 5-year-old son, Albert, from her previous marriage to Govind Friedland.

While Gere and Silva kept their nuptials private, the world watched as Harry and Meghan said "I do." Here's a look back at their big day:

