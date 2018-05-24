USA's newest weather satellite suffers critical malfunction

Just three months after launch, an instrument aboard the federal government's newest weather satellite has malfunctioned.
The instrument - a high-tech camera known as the "Advanced Baseline Imager" - is the satellite's premier device for capturing images of natural disasters such as hurricanes, volcanic eruptions and wildfires.
The camera was meant to send back extremely detailed pictures of weather and could have surveyed the entire Western Hemisphere in just five minutes.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed Wednesday that the imager's infrared sensors aren't being cooled properly.
"This is a serious problem,' said Steve Volz, head of NOAA's satellite and information service. He said the infrared channels "are important elements of our observing requirement, and if they are not functioning fully, it is a loss.'
Although the temperature up there is unimaginably cold at about 450 degrees below zero, the sun's rays can still heat up and damage the satellite and the instruments aboard.
Scientists are scrambling to understand what went wrong and how to fix it. Officials expect it will take at least a few months to figure out. A team of experts from federal agencies and contractors are looking into the issue and "pursuing multiple courses of possible corrective actions," NOAA said.
Harris Corp. designed the instrument, and spokesperson Kristin Jones told the Washington Post that "we are working closely with NOAA, NASA and other industry experts to troubleshoot."
The camera is mounted on the GOES-17 satellite, which was launched on March 1. It hovers over the western U.S. and is a twin of GOES-16, which was launched in November 2016 and keeps an eye on the eastern U.S.
GOES stands for geostationary operational environmental satellite, which means the satellite hovers over one spot on Earth, moving along with the planet's rotation about 22,000 miles above the surface.
Since its launch in late 2016, GOES-16 has sent back incredible images of powerful hurricanes, major blizzards and severe thunderstorm outbreaks unlike anything seen before from a weather satellite, AccuWeather said.
NOAA stresses that three other GOES satellites in orbit, including GOES-16, are healthy and meeting forecasting needs.
Contributing: The Associated Press
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area 100 percent contained Thursday night.
A terrifying scene played out in La Mesa earlier this week when an eighth grader was chased by a man with machetes on her way to school. The man accused – who allegedly had two machetes as he chased the 13-year-old girl – was shot by police and on Thursday was charged under unusual circumstances.
Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash."
Beginning Thursday through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Diego as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the country. This new offer joins the ongoing Waves of Honor program that offers complimentary admission to any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman once per year, for the military personnel and as many as three direct dependents.
For four hours on Tuesday, a domestic violence suspect held police off with SWAT snipers positioned on rooftops in a Bay Terraces neighborhood. On Thursday, the man arrested answered to charges in court.
A furnace mishap at a South Bay funeral home briefly sent smoke from a crematorium into the air near the interchange of Interstate 5 and state Route 54 interchange Thursday, authorities reported.
Authorities say a couple from California and a man from southern Nevada man were among five people killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash on a remote highway northwest of Las Vegas.
A psychiatrist who operated a longtime practice out of offices in Chula Vista, El Cajon and San Diego was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual battery and having sexual relations with a patient.
Nearly 1,000 students and volunteers spent Thursday morning cleaning up Mission Beach as part of Kids' Ocean Day - a statewide effort inspiring young people to protect the environment. Students from all over San Diego picked up trash in an effort to keep local beaches clean and learn about how important it is to take care of our environment.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the June 5 primary election is Tuesday, May 29, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents Thursday. By state law, applications must be physically received by the Registrar of Voters office, 5600 Overland Ave., by 5 p.m on Tuesday.