San Diego lifeguards, officials promote beach safety for Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many are expected to hit San Diego beaches. On Thursday, lifeguards and police shared safety reminders for those who will be out enjoying the sun, sand, and sea.

San Diego Lifeguards along with other public safety officials discussed beach safety at Mission Beach Park. Representatives from separate city departments also detailed how to enjoy the city's other open spaces over the weekend.

Lifeguards and police will both beef up staff at the coast this weekend and have teamed up to remind everyone of the rules and provide helpful tips to stay safe.

They say beach-goers should not bring glass, alcohol or enclosed tents with them and should make sure to arrive early for parking.

Another big concern is the water itself as waves are expected to be three to five feet with strong rip currents over the weekend. Officials reminded swimmers to "know their limitations" at the beaches, bays and the piers.

19-year old Adrian Castillo fell off the Ocean Beach Pier back in January and he did not know how to swim.

"In my mind, I legitimately thought I was going to die," said Adrian. "So I made peace with that, I guess."

Adrian lost consciousness before lifeguards pulled him from the water and he slipped into a coma for three days. On Thursday, he joined the team that saved his life with a message for those headed to the coast this weekend.

"It might seem like it might be safe to fall into, but it's really not," said Adrian. "It's really a lot more deadly than it looks."