Kroger to buy Home Chef meal kit company - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kroger to buy Home Chef meal kit company

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: Kroger) (Photo: Kroger)
By Randy Tucker, rtucker@enquirer.com
Video

Kroger Co. on Wednesday announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Chicago-based meal kit company, Home Chef, in a deal that could total $700 million.

The Cincinnati-based grocery giant would pay an initial purchase price of $200 million and up to an additional $500 million in "earnout" payments to Home Chef for meeting certain sales and other performance goals.

The deal is pending, subject to regulatory approval.

Home Chef — the country's largest private meal kit company by sales — would become a wholly owned Kroger subsidiary and make its meal kits available in Kroger stores across the country and online.

In addition, Home Chef will continue to offer its existing subscription and home delivery service.

Home Chef’s in-store offerings would complement Kroger’s Prep+Pared meal kits already available in more than 525 Kroger stores.

“This merger will introduce Kroger’s 60 million shoppers to Home Chef, enhance our ship-to-home and subscription capabilities, and contribute to Restock Kroger,'' said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief digital officer.

Cosset was referring to Kroger's own home delivery service being tested in select markets as well as its new Restock Kroger program designed to adjust product assortments in individual stores based on customer demand.

Kroger said the Home Chef acquisition would not affect on 2018 earnings. Shares of Kroger closed Wednesday at $24.57, down 13 cents.

The Home Chef announcement comes on the heels of a new partnership announced earlier this month with U.K.-based Ocado in which Kroger hopes to leverage Ocado's advanced digital and robotic capabilities to enhance warehouse automation.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Brush fire near Pauma Valley 100% contained

    Brush fire near Pauma Valley 100% contained

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-25 02:13:46 GMT

    Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area 100 percent contained Thursday night.

     

    Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area 100 percent contained Thursday night.

     

  • Man accused of chasing girl with machetes in La Mesa charged

    Man accused of chasing girl with machetes in La Mesa charged

    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:49:56 GMT

    A terrifying scene played out in La Mesa earlier this week when an eighth grader was chased by a man with machetes on her way to school. The man accused – who allegedly had two machetes as he chased the 13-year-old girl – was shot by police and on Thursday was charged under unusual circumstances. 

     

    A terrifying scene played out in La Mesa earlier this week when an eighth grader was chased by a man with machetes on her way to school. The man accused – who allegedly had two machetes as he chased the 13-year-old girl – was shot by police and on Thursday was charged under unusual circumstances. 

     

  • Kitten Crash: Put a little 'meow' in the mix for your next party

    Kitten Crash: Put a little 'meow' in the mix for your next party

    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:40:48 GMT

    Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash." 

     

    Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash." 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.