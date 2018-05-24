Angela Simmons Opens Up About Her Split From Fiancé in ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Angela Simmons is getting candid about her devastating breakup.

In ET's exclusive clip from the season four premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop, Simmons opens up to her young brother, JoJo, about splitting from ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson. The former couple share a son, Sutton Jr., who remains Angela’s top priority as she battles the pressures of living in the public eye.

Meanwhile, Angela’s older sister, Vanessa Simmons, throws a party in Los Angeles to bring the group of hip-hop heirs back together. She also clears the air with Briana Latrise, stepdaughter of Mary J. Blige.

Although things appear to be patched up with Vanessa, Briana’s fractured friendship with Kristinia Debarge has yet to be mended. The former friends avoid an awkward run-in at Vanessa's party, while Romeo Miller, son of Master P, gets caught up in a love triangle.

The show’s youngest cast member, 19-year-old Egypt Criss (daughter of Salt-N-Pepa’s Sandy “Pepa” Denton), introduces the group to her new boyfriend, which simultaneously subjects him to a series of friendly interrogations.

Boogie Dash, son of onetime music mogul Damon Dash, resurfaces for Vanessa's shindig, but his father and friends are scared that his drug addiction could get worse. Boogie, however. does’t feel that he has a problem and refuses to go to rehab.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursday's at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

