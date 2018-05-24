Will higher gas prices hurt SUV sales? Analyst is sounding alarm - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Will higher gas prices hurt SUV sales? Analyst is sounding alarm

Posted: Updated: May 24, 2018 1:54 PM
By Eric D. Lawrence, Detroit Free Press
Video

Has the epitaph for the sedan been written a bit too soon?

With gas prices hitting $3 in some cities across the country this week and generally rising across the country for months, a prominent automotive industry watcher is pointing to changes she says could mean a boost for the lowly passenger car and spell trouble for big trucks and SUVs.

That position is a bit of a break from some other analysts who have downplayed the potential that gas price increases could change vehicle buying habits. They note that SUVs are more fuel efficient than in the past.

Consultant Maryann Keller raises alarms in an article on social media site LinkedIn, noting that rapid gas price escalation has tempered buyer enthusiasm for large vehicles in the past. She also cites the RVI Used Vehicle Price Index, pointing out that wholesale prices of sedans are increasing while SUVs are decreasing.

Keller said gas prices are up in part because of oil production cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia, and she noted that these increases come as the summer driving season starts.

More Money: Trump calls for new tariffs on imported cars and trucks, escalating trade wars

More Money: Ford vs. Chevrolet: Here's which is bigger at the movie box office

More Money: Ford F-150 pickup supplier had trail of safety violations before blast hit plant

Yet Ford recently announced a highly publicized decision to stop selling most sedan models in the U.S., and General Motors is cutting production at the Ohio plant that makes the Chevy Cruze sedan. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had previously jettisoned the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 to focus more on SUVs.

GM officials and CEO Mary Barra, have, however, said that passenger cars remain an important piece of the company's portfolio.

The potential market changes are playing out as the Trump administration is backing away from higher mileage requirements, a position that has prompted outrage and warnings from some consumer and environmental groups.

Robert Weissman, president of the advocacy group Public Citizen, was particularly pointed in his comments after Ford's sedan announcement:

"Fat on profits from SUV sales in the early 2000s, the Big Three automakers drove themselves to the brink of collapse with their failure to plan for the inevitable rise in gasoline prices."

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_ericdlawrence.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Brush fire near Pauma Valley 100% contained

    Brush fire near Pauma Valley 100% contained

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-25 02:13:46 GMT

    Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area 100 percent contained Thursday night.

     

    Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area 100 percent contained Thursday night.

     

  • Man accused of chasing girl with machetes in La Mesa charged

    Man accused of chasing girl with machetes in La Mesa charged

    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:49:56 GMT

    A terrifying scene played out in La Mesa earlier this week when an eighth grader was chased by a man with machetes on her way to school. The man accused – who allegedly had two machetes as he chased the 13-year-old girl – was shot by police and on Thursday was charged under unusual circumstances. 

     

    A terrifying scene played out in La Mesa earlier this week when an eighth grader was chased by a man with machetes on her way to school. The man accused – who allegedly had two machetes as he chased the 13-year-old girl – was shot by police and on Thursday was charged under unusual circumstances. 

     

  • Kitten Crash: Put a little 'meow' in the mix for your next party

    Kitten Crash: Put a little 'meow' in the mix for your next party

    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:40:48 GMT

    Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash." 

     

    Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash." 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.