Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

Posted: Updated:

James invites rock and roll legend Steven Tyler to play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, in which the two pose very personal questions to each other and the choice is simple: answer honestly or eat what's in front of you, which includes cow intestines and pig jelly.

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:57:17 GMT

