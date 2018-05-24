Mail-in ballot request deadline is Tuesday, May 29

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the June 5 primary election is Tuesday, May 29, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents Thursday.
By state law, applications must be physically received by the Registrar of Voters office, 5600 Overland Ave., by 5 p.m on Tuesday. They cannot merely be postmarked on that date.
Prospective voters can find a registration form at sdvote.com. They can also pick up an application at the registrar's office, or request a mail-in ballot over the phone at (858) 565-5800.
Finished applications can be emailed to rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.
County Registrar Michael Vu encouraged voters to return mail-in ballots early so they can be processed before Election Day.
"The returned mail ballots will already be processed so when the clock strikes 8 p.m. on Election Night, we can immediately start counting them," he said. "Those results will be released just minutes afterward. As with any election, the more ballots processed beforehand, the quicker the election results."
Those who miss the mail-in ballot deadline can vote in person at the registrar's office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The office will also be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 2-3 for weekend voting.
The office will be closed Memorial Day.
