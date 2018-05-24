Facebook launches disclosures for political ads and online ad ar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Facebook launches disclosures for political ads and online ad archive

Posted: Updated:
Facebook will require political ad disclosures on issue ads. Facebook will require political ad disclosures on issue ads.
By Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
Video

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook launched stricter political ad disclosures for candidates and for polarizing issues such as guns and immigration in a step company executives say is critical to prevent Russian operatives and other bad actors from meddling in the upcoming midterm elections.

"Our intent is trying to help people understand who is trying to influence them on political and social issues and why," said Katie Harbath, Facebook's global politics and government outreach director.

Facebook said the new requirements took effect Thursday.

Thousands of ads released by House Democrats earlier this month showed Russian operatives focused on race during and after the presidential election in what experts say was a clear effort to amplify existing divisions.

A new "paid for by' label will be slapped on Facebook and Instagram ads. Clicking on the ad will take Facebook users to an online archive, a page that provides information on how much the ad cost, how widely it was seen and who the ad reached.

Advertisers will have to verify their identity and location before buying political messages, be it ads for political candidates or issue ads.

Identifying issue ads will be challenging. Facebook says it's starting with a list of 20 issues. Ads that promote a ballot measure or candidate or are trying to influence public debate will be scrutinized.

Facebook also says it's investing in more workers and technology to identify potential abuse and bad actors.

The social media company is urging users to report ads that contain political content but are not labeled. Anyone who violates the disclosure rules will be banned from running political ads, Facebook said.

More: We read every one of the 3,517 Facebook ads bought by Russians. Here's what we found

More: Thousands of Facebook ads bought by Russians to fool U.S. voters released by Congress

More: Facebook aim to fight election manipulation misses a big problem, critics say

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Brush fire near Pauma Valley 100% contained

    Brush fire near Pauma Valley 100% contained

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-25 02:13:46 GMT

    Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area 100 percent contained Thursday night.

     

    Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area 100 percent contained Thursday night.

     

  • Man accused of chasing girl with machetes in La Mesa charged

    Man accused of chasing girl with machetes in La Mesa charged

    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:49:56 GMT

    A terrifying scene played out in La Mesa earlier this week when an eighth grader was chased by a man with machetes on her way to school. The man accused – who allegedly had two machetes as he chased the 13-year-old girl – was shot by police and on Thursday was charged under unusual circumstances. 

     

    A terrifying scene played out in La Mesa earlier this week when an eighth grader was chased by a man with machetes on her way to school. The man accused – who allegedly had two machetes as he chased the 13-year-old girl – was shot by police and on Thursday was charged under unusual circumstances. 

     

  • Kitten Crash: Put a little 'meow' in the mix for your next party

    Kitten Crash: Put a little 'meow' in the mix for your next party

    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:40:48 GMT

    Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash." 

     

    Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash." 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.