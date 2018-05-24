What happens to Trump's odds for a Nobel after North Korea?

President Trump speaks during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 10, 2018. On Thursday, Trump canceled his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The chants for President Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize are getting softer. Trump on Thursday canceled the June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Earlier in the day, North Korea dismantled a nuclear test site. Trump, in a letter to Kim, cited North Korea's "tremendous anger and hostility' in recent statements as reasons for the cancellation. North Korea called Vice President Pence's comparison of North Korea and Libya "ignorant" and "stupid." The decision quashes what would have been a first-ever meeting between a U.S. president and a North Korean leader. It also undoes weeks of work by the U.S., ally South Korea and the North. Trump called it "a truly sad moment in history,' but he left the door open for Kim to continue a dialogue, saying "I am waiting.' Not for nothing, that Trump-Kim coin is now on sale.

Are you getting all these privacy notices? We are too. Here's why they matter.

If you use the Internet or an app or own a smartphone, you've likely seen a flood of emails or updates about privacy-policy changes. Don't ignore them. You're getting them because of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which requires companies that handle the data of European Union residents to provide them with far more control over that information. The benefits are extended to this side of the pond. Tech experts urge users to take a second to constrain sites' use of your personal data. (It's every website or app used in the EU that stores user data. Even Facebook. Even USA TODAY.) Here's what to expect and how to manage your privacy options.

It took a long time, but boxing legend Jack Johnson got his pardon

Advocates tried for years to clear boxing great Jack Johnson of racially motivated criminal charges, but it appears a phone call from Sylvester Stallone to President Trump did the trick. Trump pardoned Johnson in a surprise White House ceremony Thursday, 72 years after he died. Johnson broke the boxing color barrier in 1908, and a 1910 title fight against Jim Jeffries sparked deadly racial unrest across America. Johnson was convicted of sexual debauchery in 1912, forcing him into exile and eventually prison. "He was treated so unfairly," Stallone said. "His prime was taken away, but somehow he managed to keep his pride.'

For Me Too, progress

For the 85 women who publicly detailed three decades of Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct: progress. The disgraced studio boss plans to turn himself in Friday to New York police. The accusations, from molestation to rape, launched the Me Too movement eight months ago. It also lead to another development Thursday: Eight people accused actor Morgan Freeman, 80, of unwanted touching and other inappropriate behavior. Freeman denied the accusations.

Her, too. Wait, guess not.

The case was he said/she said. Sherita Dixon-Cole accused Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Daniel Hubbard of sexual assault during a traffic stop. Her claims went viral, after online posts by her attorney Lee Merritt and a social activist. Then her attorney saw the body cam video. The two-hour video shows standard procedures. Dixon-Cole's attorney is now defending the officer. "It is deeply troubling when innocent parties are falsely accused," Merritt wrote on Facebook. "I take full responsibility for amplifying these claims to the point of national concern." Could a false report cripple the Me Too movement?