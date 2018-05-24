Nashville Police: Dad forgot baby was in car, left on business t - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nashville Police: Dad forgot baby was in car, left on business trip

TENNESSEE - Metro police have identified a 1-year-old girl who died after being left inside a hot car on Wednesday as Katera Barker.

The continuing investigation into the child's death indicates that her father, Matt Barker, unintentionally left her in a car seat in the rear seat of his pickup truck after he parked it Wednesday morning at the family’s Virginia Avenue residence, police said.

Detectives have been told that the child's father left home at 7:30 a.m. with his two children (Katera and a five-year-old) to take them to a daycare facility on Chapel Avenue. He returned home at approximately 8 a.m. and left minutes later via a ride share service for the airport, police said. He then flew out of the city on a business trip. His wife, Jenny, left home for work in her vehicle.

On Wednesday evening, Jenny Barker went to the daycare facility to pick up the children. She was told that Katera was never dropped off.

Police said she then telephoned her husband and came to the realization that Katera was still in the pickup truck. The child's mother then telephoned 911 at 5:42 p.m. as she pulled into her driveway.

She removed Katera from the pickup truck and began CPR until paramedics arrived. Katera was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Matt Barker flew back to Nashville and arrived late Wednesday night and police said he and his wife have been fully cooperative with the investigation.

No charges have been filed in the case and police said the District Attorney’s Office is being kept apprised of detectives’ continuing work on the case.

