Adam Levine and James Corden Get Pulled Over by a Cop During Carpool Karaoke

If you're going to get pulled over, having Adam Levine riding in the front seat might make things a little better for you.

A promo for the latest installment of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke shows the pair singing the Maroon 5 frontman's hits as they drive around L.A. -- until a police officer rolls up next to them.

"Hello, sir?" Corden yells across Levine, rolling down the window.

"I'm gonna pull you over," the cop replies, "so you can sing a song for me!"

"You want us to pull over so he can sing a song for you?" Corden tries to clarify, as he and Levine burst into laughter.

"Just because you caused a traffic hazard," the officer responds.

The minute-long teaser also shows Levine getting behind the wheel as he shows off his extreme driving skills on a course while Corden attempts to test his smarts with trivia questions. Watch below.

It's been a busy week for Corden, who recently returned to Los Angeles from Windsor, England, where he was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal weeding.

“I’ve had quite the weekend. I really have,” he said on Monday's Late Late Show. “We had the absolute honor of being invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. It was so lovely. I’ve known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful."

"It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting," he continued, before revealing the worst part of the ceremony: his allergies.

“For a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze,” he said. “Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, ‘If anyone knows of any reason…’ and I was like, ‘Please don’t sneeze. Please don’t sneeze.’”

To keep from accidentally objecting to Harry and Meghan’s union, Corden was forced to hold his sneeze in. “I had to do one of those internal sneezes,” he explained. “I think I got away with it.”

