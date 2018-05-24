Michelle Williams Sends Busy Philipps Hilarious Post-Surgery Gif - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Michelle Williams Sends Busy Philipps Hilarious Post-Surgery Gift -- See the Pic!

Posted: Updated:
By Leena Tailor, ET Online

Best friends will be by your side through good times and bad.

And, if you’re Busy Philipps, they’ll send alternate versions of themselves when they can’t!

Having recently undergone sinus surgery, Philipps has shared what her BFF, Michelle Williams, gifted her after the procedure.

In a hilarious photo posted on Twitter, Philipps poses next to the epic get-well gift -- a cardboard cut-out of Williams.

Perfectly placed by the door, the cut-out features Williams wearing a cute patterned dress and clutching what appears to be her phone while smiling brightly for the camera.

“My BFF sent me a card board cut out of herself to cheer me up post-surgery and it is both hilarious and terrifying,” Philipps captioned the pic.

My BFF sent me a card board cut out of herself to cheer me up post surgery and it is both hilarious and terrifying. ?????? pic.twitter.com/TdrDSlgQpd

On Monday, Philipps posted a photo of herself in a wheelchair following surgery.

By Tuesday, the soon-to-be late-night talk show host was already so over her recovery, tweeting, “Even though I love sleep it turns out I'm not a person who likes to rest. ??.”

In another tweet, she shared how her post-surgery resting had resulted in “a lot of online shopping.”

All this post sinus surgery "resting" has just resulted in a lot of online shopping. ?????????????

But it seems the actress now has her cardboard BFF to entertain her as she heals!

See more on Philipps and Williams' cute friendship below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Busy Philipps Shares Photo of Herself in a Wheelchair Following Sinus Surgery

NEWS: Busy Philipps Recalls Defending Michelle Williams’ Honor in a Bar Fight During ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Days

NEWS: Busy Philipps Denies 'Being Exploitative' of Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger's Relationship

 

