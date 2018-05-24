San Diego psychiatrist jailed for alleged sexual battery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego psychiatrist jailed for alleged sexual battery

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A psychiatrist who operated a longtime practice out of offices in Chula Vista, El Cajon and San Diego was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual battery and having sexual relations with a patient.

Leon Fajerman, 75, was booked into San Diego Central Jail late Thursday morning on four misdemeanor criminal counts and a California Business and Professions Code violation.

The El Cajon resident was scheduled to be arraigned in a South Bay courtroom Friday afternoon, said Tanya Sierra, a spokeswoman for the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. He was being held on $200,000 bail.

Sierra declined to disclose further details about the case.

Fajerman voluntarily surrendered his medical license this month, state records show.

According to documents filed with the Medical Board of California, seven female patients and the mother of a child he was treating have accused him of forcibly kissing and groping them. One of the women alleged that he undressed her and had unprotected sex with her, even though she earlier had rebuffed several crude physical come-ons from him in one of his offices.

The incidents allegedly occurred between fall 2016 and summer 2017. The accusations were filed with the medical board in September.

Fajerman had been a licensed physician in California since November 1978, according to state records.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Veterans, families offered free admission to SeaWorld San Diego through Fourth of July

    Veterans, families offered free admission to SeaWorld San Diego through Fourth of July

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:49:48 GMT

    Beginning Thursday through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Diego as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the country. This new offer joins the ongoing Waves of Honor program that offers complimentary admission to any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman once per year, for the military personnel and as many as three direct dependents.

     

    Beginning Thursday through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Diego as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the country. 

     

  • Man at center of dramatic Bay Terraces SWAT in court

    Man at center of dramatic Bay Terraces SWAT in court

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:34:08 GMT

    For four hours on Tuesday, a domestic violence suspect held police off with SWAT snipers positioned on rooftops in a Bay Terraces neighborhood. On Thursday, the man arrested answered to charges in court. 

     

    For four hours on Tuesday, a domestic violence suspect held police off with SWAT snipers positioned on rooftops in a Bay Terraces neighborhood. On Thursday, the man arrested answered to charges in court. 

     

  • National City: Furnace mishap at funeral home releases cremation smoke

    National City: Furnace mishap at funeral home releases cremation smoke

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:32:03 GMT

    A furnace mishap at a South Bay funeral home briefly sent smoke from a crematorium into the air near the interchange of Interstate 5 and state Route 54 interchange Thursday, authorities reported.

     

    A furnace mishap at a South Bay funeral home briefly sent smoke from a crematorium into the air near the interchange of Interstate 5 and state Route 54 interchange Thursday, authorities reported.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.