Veterans, families offered free admission to SeaWorld San Diego through Fourth of July

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Beginning Thursday through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Diego as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the country.

This new offer joins the ongoing Waves of Honor program that offers complimentary admission to any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman once per year, for the military personnel and as many as three direct dependents.

Since SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment started the Waves of Honor program in 2005, more than 9 million active military, veterans and their families have visited the parks for free, which represents an estimated value of $300 million.

Veterans must redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s) online at WavesofHonor.com, and the free tickets are available online only (not available at the front gate for each park). The free admission offer is available locally at SeaWorld San Diego as well as at SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

For more information and park hours, click here.

Some information in this story courtesy of KENS5.

