Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde for Wedding Anniversary: 'It's Kanye West's Favorite'

Kim Kardashian West is celebrating four years of marriage to Kanye West by changing up her hair to the rapper’s favorite style.

The reality star shared a video on Twitter showing her sporting straight blonde locks, which appear to be a wig, while cruising along in the car on Thursday.

“Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s @kanyewest’s favorite,” the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the clip.

Earlier in the day, the mom of three celebrated the special day by sharing a gorgeous photo from the couple’s extravagant wedding, which took place at the stunning Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014.

The sweet photo showed the two basking in sunlight, while Kardashian West snuggled up to the rapper in her custom-made Givenchy gown.

“4 years down and forever to go...” she captioned the photo. “Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever... Happy Anniversary.”

4 years down and forever to go....

Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever...Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/iDfZJdIea7

Meanwhile, West took to Twitter to share his excitement about Pusha T’s album, Daytona -- which he produced -- being released on Friday.

“Daytona is the first project out of Wyoming,” wrote the 40-year-old musician. “I’m really proud of what we put together. We’ve spent a year and a half digging for samples and writing. I really appreciate the overwhelmingly positive response that we’ve been receiving.”

album 1 PUSHA T DAYTONA dropping 2mrw pic.twitter.com/M1UPvax5fa

Daytona is the first project out of Wyoming. I’m really proud of what we put together. We’ve spent a year and a half digging for samples and writing. I really appreciate the overwhelmingly positive response that we’ve been receiving. ??????

See more on the couple below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her and Kanye West's 4-Year Anniversary With Stunning Wedding Photo

NEWS: Kim Kardashian Takes North and Saint for a Fun-Packed Day at Disneyland

NEWS: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Talk Motherhood, Breastfeeding and Kanye West