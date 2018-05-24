Man at center of dramatic Bay Terraces SWAT in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For four hours on Tuesday, a domestic violence suspect held police off with SWAT snipers positioned on rooftops in a Bay Terraces neighborhood. On Thursday, the man arrested answered to charges in court.

38-year-old parolee Isaac Cross is accused of battering his girlfriend and holding her against her will. He made his first court appearance to hear the 10 charges against him.

In court, the judge called Cross a danger to the community.

"Many of these charges carry a personal use of a deadly weapon that was used in the commission of the felonies," said Deputy District Attorney Ramona McCarthy.

Cross is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and holding her against her will early Tuesday morning. Neighbors reported a disturbance to police around 5:15 a.m., but Cross refused to come outside.

A SWAT team took up positions on the roofs of nearby homes.

Four hours later Cross finally walked out and surrendered to officers while his girlfriend was evaluated by medics.

"She's doing OK," said McCarthy. "Luckily, she is safe right now but is still in a lot of fear."

In court, prosecutors asked for a $285,000 bail - pointing out Cross was previously convicted of domestic violence in 2015 and had a weapon in this case.

"Concerning the underlying charges of this case, the defendant's criminal history and the safety to the community, the judge felt $285,000 was appropriate," said McCarthy.

Cross himself didn't say anything about the 8 felonies and two misdemeanor charges he's facing. Instead he routinely looked out toward the gallery although it didn't appear there were any family members in attendance.

"The district attorney's office does take a strong stance against domestic violence cases," said McCarthy. "We take allegations of domestic violence very seriously. We definitely make sure that we keep the victim is safe. That is part of the reason why we order criminal protective orders; in the event the defendant does bail out, he can't have any contact with the victim."

