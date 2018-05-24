McConnell: Trump 'did the right thing' canceling North Korea summit

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell thinks President Trump's decision on Thursday to pull out of a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "exactly the right thing" to do.
McConnell, speaking with Fox News' Bret Baier, pointed to the history of tensions between North Korea and the U.S. and repeated attempts at failed resolutions.
"You know, we've seen three generations of North Korean leaders engage in similar ploys in order to get relief from sanctions," he said. "It seems that the - Kim Jong-un is a chip off the old block and I think the president didn't want to be played with."
He said Trump "wanted to make sure that North Koreans understood he was serious, willing to engage, provided they didn't continue to play these kinds of games as they've historically done with other administrations and gotten away with it."
The hope, McConnell said, is that talks get "back on track" but the next steps, it appears, are up to North Korea.
The Kentucky Republican was also asked about two classified briefings Thursday on an FBI informant's role in the investigation into suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election. He told Fox News he didn't learn anything "particularly surprising."
Lawmakers, notably McConnell, have been under pressure to pass a series of funding bills before the August break. Earlier this month, Trump tweeted lawmakers should "not go home" if the bills aren't taken care of.
McConnell told Fox News he was still mulling whether he would force senators to stay but added, "I wouldn't buy any non-refundable tickets."
He said he couldn't "afford" to spend more time debating immigration funding in the Senate and said if the House passes a bill that Trump indicates he'd sign, "then I'd give it serious consideration."
