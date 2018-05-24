Kitten Crash: Put a little 'meow' in the mix for your next party

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash."

Proceeds from the "kitten crash" events go toward saving even more kittens at the San Diego Humane Society's 24-hour kitten nursery. If you'd like to schedule one for your office, click here.

