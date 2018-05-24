Former ‘Bachelorette’ Jillian Harris Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2

Jillian Harris is expecting a baby girl!

The former Bachelorette announced the sweet news on Instagram on Wednesday, in a cute, all-pink reveal with her family. Harris, who was the Bachelorette on season five of the show in 2009, gave birth to her first child, a son named Leo, in August 2016. She and her longtime boyfriend, Justin Pasutto, got engaged on Christmas Day just a few months later.

"My heart could EXPLODE!!!! Up next.... a baby GIRL!!!! @justinpasutto are you ready for this!!???????????????? (reveal story on @youtube, link in profile!)," Harris captioned a photo of herself, Leo, Pasutto and their dog, Nacho, all enjoying pink ice cream cones in pink outfits, with a pink background.

"Thank you EVERYONE for your enthusiasm and LOVE ??," she added.

The manliest looks ur getting from us for now before we welcome our new girly girl into the family. #blessed. ??: the lovely @mackenziejdempsey," Pasutto wrote alongside an adorable snap of himself and Leo.

Harris opened up about her plans for baby No. 2 in a blog post about her surprise engagement in July. The brunette beauty revealed that it might actually be a couple years before she and Pasutto make it down the aisle due to their expanding family.

"We’re actually considering getting married on our property but we want to get the landscaping done first," she wrote. "We’re also talking about baby number two soooo the wedding might just be pushed for a few years yet!"

