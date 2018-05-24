Nicki Minaj Explains Why She's Pushing Back Her Album Release Date

Nicki Minaj is putting off her coronation.

The rapper's new album, Queen, which was supposed to be released on June 15, is now being pushed back another two months. The record will now drop on August 10, she announced on Instagram Live on Thursday.

Minaj slipped in the news when she hopped on the social media platform to explain that she wouldn't be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show due to the flu.

"The album itself I think I want to put out on August 10. I want to put out my second single, which I'm really, really excited about, and I want to now start an official countdown," she said, adding that she wants to do things differently this time around.

The "Chun-Li" rapper, who confirmed Queen's new release date on Twitter, also revealed during her Instagram live that fans will still be treated to a few surprises between June 11 and June 15, with one of them being her new album cover. Her tour is not being pushed back, and will still begin in September.

8|10|18 #Queen

Minaj briefly spoke to ET about her album at the 2018 Met Gala earlier this month, where she reunited with Cardi B, and appeared to put their feud behind them.

"[I have] a collab or two that I'm excited about," she teased. "I do feel like a queen."

