Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Are Open to 'Parks and Recreation' Revival -- With Beyonce

A Parks and Recreation revival could be in the works, but it's going to take a whole lot more than breakfast food.

During a Thursday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman opened up about the possibility of bringing the NBC show back -- if a certain singer agrees to star as the mayor.

"Absolutely," Poehler told DeGeneres of whether the show could be revived after its 2015 series finale.

"Yeah, we just had a fitting earlier," Offerman joked. "We said that if Beyonce will play the mayor, we'll bring the show back. This is Beyonce Knowles. The singer. The entertainer."



While Beyonce is a little busy these days, Poehler -- who now hosts the new NBC competition series, Making It, with Offerman -- is up for her Pawnee return.

"Oh my God,” she said. “I know, I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it. I think we’d all do it someday. It would be amazing.”

“Amy’s the boss of the show, so she can speak for everybody,” Offerman added.

ET spoke with Aubrey Plaza about reviving Parks and Rec in January -- and she said she's ready to reprise her role as April Ludgate.

"I would say, 'Didn't we just end that a couple of years ago? Let's just wait 'til we'rere all a little bit older?'" she said. "I don’t know, never mind. I'll do it, I'll do it, let's do it."

"I miss Janet Snakehole, I miss Shauna Malwae-Tweep and I miss my husband Andy. Where is he?" Plaza joked, referring to her on-screen love interest Chris Pratt, who she said she still keeps in touch with.

"We all do, we have a Parks and Rec mass text chain. Someone updates at least every other day," the actress shared. "Pawnee forever."

