BTS Gets Adorably Scared in Prank on 'The Ellen DeGeneres' Show -- See Who Fell Off Their Chair!

BTS has a lot of love for ARMY -- and that's just what Ellen DeGeneres was planning on when she decided to prank the group.

The comedian invited the K-pop boy band to her show for Friday's episode, where they smiled through an interview with hundreds of screaming fans behind them. Jungkook, V, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jin and Suga were total pros on stage until a "fan girl" hidden inside a coffee table jumped out to scare them mid-interview.

The boys' reaction was equal parts hilarious and adorable, with one member of the group even falling out of their seat. Find out who in the video below.

The band also performed their new single, "Fake Love," on the show, whipping out some of the cool moves they used in their epic 2018 Billboard Music Awards performance.

In an interview with ET last week, the group opened up about their new album, Love Yourself: Tear, which focuses on the "dark side" of love.

"We always think about what we should do next because people are, like, you know, expecting more and more. And so this time around it's about, like... honesty and love," RM explained.

"Sometimes we just turn away from some sort of situations because you know, in love and life, it's not like a fairy tale. We always have, like, a dark side," he continued. "So we want to talk about the dark sides of love."

See more from ET's sit down with BTS in the video below.

