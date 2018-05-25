Activists hold summit on preventing gun violence - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Activists hold summit on preventing gun violence

By Chris Gros, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Amid an uptick of shootings across San Diego, on Thursday, community came together to discuss ways to stop gun violence in San Diego neighborhoods.

The summit was put together by San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention and it included coalition groups like: the Brady Campaign and Moms Demand Action.

Moms Demand Action said they have seen an uptick in memberships since the school shootings in Parkland, Florida and Santa Fe, Texas.

University of San Diego professor, Dr. Sid Martinez, said mass shootings account for a small portion of homicides in America.

Thursday’s summit was the first of a planned series. Each one will discuss different types of gun violence.

