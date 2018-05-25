Civilian kills gunman after shooting at Oklahoma restaurant

Police & emergency personnel surround scene of a shooting at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. A man walked into a restaurant and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A young man who opened fire in an Oklahoma City restaurant, leaving two people with gunshot wounds and two others hurt in the ensuing chaos, was then shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot, police said.

Police said they didn't know what prompted the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Louie's On The Lake, on Lake Hefner, but that they don't believe it was an act of terrorism.

"We have no reason to believe this is a terrorist type of incident," said Capt. Bo Matthews, an Oklahoma City Police Department spokesman. He said about 100 witnesses were being questioned.

A woman and a female juvenile were recovering Friday at a hospital after surgery for gunshot wounds and "are going to survive," Matthews said. A man suffered a broken arm while trying to escape the shooting and police say a fourth victim suffered a minor injury, but it wasn't clear how the injury occurred.

Dennis Will, of Hennessey, told reporters outside the hospital that the woman and girl who were shot are his daughter and granddaughter.

Will said his daughter called him after the shooting and said they had been shot while entering the restaurant for a birthday dinner for another of her daughters. That girl was not injured. Authorities have not identified any of the injured patrons.

Will said he doesn't know if his daughter knew the shooter, but that he would like to thank the passer-by who authorities say shot and killed the gunman as he left the restaurant.

Late Thursday, Matthews described the gunman as an 18- to 20-year-old white man, but that police had not yet identified him.

In April, a restaurant patron wrestled an assault-style rifle away from a gunman at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee. Four people were killed in that shooting. Police have said there would have been far more casualties if it weren't for the patron's quick thinking.