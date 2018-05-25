SeaWorld offering free admission to active duty military & veterans

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Few things can put in you in a good mood like an animal can. SeaWorld San Diego brought some special friends along to help promote some incredible programs going on at the park.

Kylene Plemons from SeaWorld brought along a Magellanic penguin, a lemur, some baby opossums and last but not least, a symbol of American patriotism, the bald eagle.

As Memorial Day approaches, SeaWorld has created an amazing offer called Waves of Honor where active duty military and veterans receive free admission to the parks. The offer runs from May 25th to July 4th. For more information on the program, click here.