Laugh it off with Ben Gleib this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As San Diegans we know that we have some of the best things on planet earth. California burritos… beaches… craft beer… and comedians!

I love doing morning TV. Except that it’s in the morning. Oh also meet my new girlfriend @HeatherNews8 anchor of CBS 8 / CW in San Diego.



And come see my #LaughItOffTour tonite thru sunday at the La Jolla Comedy Store. @ComedyStoreLJ pic.twitter.com/Sr3UNjxHBV — Ben Gleib (@bengleib) May 25, 2018

Ben Gleib is a hugely popular and hilarious actor, comedian, podcaster and creator of the game show “The Idiot test” and he will be live in San Diego this weekend at the La Jolla Comedy Store. Oh! and he is a graduate of UCSD!

Glieb will be putting on 5 shows from Friday to Sunday. Interested in tickets? Get them here.

A post shared by Ben Gleib (@bengleib) on May 24, 2018 at 9:59am PDT



