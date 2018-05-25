Reggie Bush raising money for non-profits through charity weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - He is known as one of the most electrifying players in the history of college football. He also played in the NFL for 5 teams. Even though he is retired, Reggie Bush isn’t slowing down at all.

Bush is focusing his time now on his 619 Charitable Fund which seeks to support causes that directly benefit the youth of San Diego.

This year, Reggie has chosen to support The Birthday Party Project. The non profit’s mission is to bring joy to homeless children through the magic of birthdays. The organization hosts monthly birthday parties at homeless and transitional living agencies across the country.

To raise money, Bush is putting on the Reggie Bush Charity weekend on June 22nd and 23rd. The weekend will include a Black Tie Dinner & Comedy Show and a Celebrity Golf Tournament.

