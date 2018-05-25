Longtime San Diego news anchor Cathy Clark dies

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Cathy Clark, who was a force in San Diego news for nearly three decades on three local stations, including CBS News 8, has died.

Clark covered many stories for CBS News 8 dating all the way back to the 70's.

She began her career at KFMB Stations from 1972 to 1979, then went to NBC 7, where she stayed for a decade.

Clark worked briefly as a newspaper reporter at the San Diego Tribune, which later became the Union Tribune.

She spent the last eight years of her distinguished career at KUSI, first as the assistant news director and then co-anchor of the 10 o'clock news.

Cathy Clark died Thursday after her battle with cancer. She was 69 years old.