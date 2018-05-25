Kick off the summer at the San Diego County Fair

The content of this article is sponsored by the San Diego County Fair. To find out more, please visit the San Diego County Fair website.

Get ready for treats that will tempt all of your senses at this year’s San Diego County Fair, which runs June 1-July 4! This year’s theme is “How Sweet It Is.”

Visitors will discover, with kid-in-a-candy-store wonder, just how sweet the San Diego County Fair presented by Albertsons|Vons, truly is. You’ll leave the ordinary world behind the minute you step into this magical sweet spot overflowing with opportunities to truly savor summer with the excitement of a wide-eyed kid.

Whether it’s sampling rainbow-colored unicorn foods, soaking up the glittery ocean views from atop the Ferris wheel, discovering how nature’s sweet fruits grow and ripen, enjoying the Fair’s golden-ticket entertainment, petting adorable farm animals, riding scream-worthy carnival rides or attending fantastic festivals, your toughest decision will be choosing what to indulge in first!

It simply wouldn’t be summer in San Diego without this iconic fair, which draws approximately 1.6 million visitors annually and is one of the top five fairs in the United States and Canada. What fun to watch the racing pigs throw it into four-squeal drive, dance your heart out at a silent disco, sneak over to the speakeasy for some savory sips and taste deep-fried delectables that you never even knew existed.

ENTERTAINMENT AND FESTIVALS

You’re going to be like in a candy store over this year’s Toyota Summer Concert Series lineup. Sugarland, the Barenaked Ladies, Little Big Town, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, The Fray, and so many other performers will treat your ears throughout the 26 days of the Fair.

Sips and suds are the stars of the show at the Fair’s festivals. Let your spirits soar at The Toast of the Coast Wine Festival on June 9, The San Diego International Beer Festival June 15-17 and The Distilled Spirit and Cocktail Festival on June 23.

SWEET DEALS

Save 20 percent on adult admission when you purchase Fair tickets at Albertsons and Vons grocery stores ($15 instead of $19). Seniors and children’s tickets are just $11.

“Kids Days” feature FREE admission on all Fridays in June for kids 12 and under.

“Sweet 16 Day” on June 16, features FREE admission for all 16-year-olds (with proof of age).

“College Day,” Friday June 8, features $10 Fair admission with student ID (at the Fairgrounds box office on the day-of only).

“Mattress Firm Foster Kids’ Day,” Thursday June 7, bring a clothing or cash donation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and get into the Fair for free.

The best deal of all: For just $28, you’ll get unlimited entry to the Fair with the “Best Pass Ever!”

Check out all of the Fair’s deals and discounts

Make your summer as sweet as ever at the 2018 San Diego County Fair, June 1-July 4.