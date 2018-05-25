May Gray won't stop San Diegans from hitting the beach Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - With Memorial Day weekend signifying summer's unofficial start, San Diego County officials Friday urged beachgoers to use their "Check In Before You Get In'' web application.



The website allows users to check water conditions all year with a map of more than 80 local beaches. Green pins on the map indicate clean water; yellow pins indicate water with bacteria that may exceed healthy levels; and red pins indicate beaches closed due to Tijuana River sewage spills or other types of pollution.



County Department of Environmental Health personnel typically collect and analyze 85 water quality samples each week from beaches and bays along the coastline between April and October, the county said. Sampling is done once a week at 60 sites during winter months.



The county optimized the water quality website for smart phone use in 2014. It was re-branded to its current form last year.

For more information, visit their website.

Worst times to drive over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Auto Club.

Heading out of town this Memorial Day weekend? Here are some times to avoid being on the road. ?????? pic.twitter.com/4GXdD2ijaS — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) May 25, 2018

