Fiat Chrysler warns 5.3M owners: Don't use the cruise

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is famous for its expansive habitats featuring African and Asian species. The all-new Walkabout Australia gives park guests a view into a new region of the world with interesting and unique species.
Dr. Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL, wants to help girls play big, dream bigger, and have a game plan to turn dreams into reality at her upcoming GRRRIDIRON GIRLS Flag Football Camp!
A man allegedly barged onto a school bus full of children and pulled a knife on the driver Friday in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County, where the struggle ended with a fast-acting bystander disarming the intruder, police said.
Cathy Clark, who was a force in San Diego news for nearly three decades on three local stations, including CBS News 8, has died.
Millions of Southern Californians will be taking to the roads and airways Friday as the Memorial Day travel crunch goes into high gear, and the large crowds will likely test the patience of motorists and airline passengers.
With Memorial Day weekend signifying summer's unofficial start, San Diego County officials Friday urged beachgoers to use their "Check In Before You Get In'' web application.
Beginning Thursday through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Diego as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the country.
Remember the coyote in distress after home video captured the animal with thick plastic around its neck in Rancho Bernardo?
Law enforcement agencies across San Diego County are planning to crack down on drunken driving over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.