Gridiron Girl: Meet the first female coach in the NFL

Play big, dream bigger, and have a game plan to turn your dreams into reality.

That’s what Dr. Jen Welter is doing for young ladies with her GRRRIDIRON Girls Football Camp here in San Diego.

“There’s no game we cannot play or field we don’t belong on.”

Dr. Welter is a psychologist, an author, and a motivational speaker. Even more notably, she is the first female to coach in the NFL, specifically as a linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals. In addition to breaking barriers coaching, Welter became the first woman to play running back in a men's professional football league.

Dr. Welter now uses her expertise on the field to inspire and empower young women through learning the game of football. Your girls will be so motivated by her story of 'Playing Big, Dreaming Bigger, and focusing on the Game Plan'!

Get ready to have fun, play flag football, and get EMPOWERED!

Don't miss out on the action at GRRRIDIRON GIRLS Flag Football Camp:

Sunday, June 3, 2018

Camp goes from 1pm-4pm, check-in begins at noon

Camp will be held at Coronado Tidelands Park, 2000 Mullinex Drive on beautiful Coronado Island

Cost: $40 and includes one-on-one coaching with Dr. Welter and a Grrridiron Girls Camp T-Shirt

To register for the June 3rd Grridiron Girls Flag Football Camp in San Diego, click on the link below:

Dr. Jen Welter's story goes far beyond her aforementioned accolades. Read her full story below: