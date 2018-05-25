Funkin’ it up with George Clinton

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Looking for something fun to do on a Friday night? How about seeing Dr. Funkenstein himself!

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic will be on stage at the The Music Box San Diego May 25th at 8 pm.

The Godfather of Funk will be playing some tunes from his newly released record, “Medicaid Fraud Dogg.” This is the first album in 38 years for the group. Clinton says there is a reflexive influence of the young artists from Flying Lotus to Kendrick Lamar to Cardi B on the album.

The man, the myth, the legend himself, George Clinton joined News 8 Morning Extra in studio to talk about his upcoming tour his retirement announcement and what is next for him.

For tickets to the show, click here.

