San Diego Blood Bank encourages Memorial Day weekend donations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As Memorial Day weekend approaches, San Diego Blood Bank CEO David Wellis today encouraged those who haven't recently donated blood to consider scheduling an appointment.

Summer is a challenging time to maintain blood supplies due to donors taking vacations and schools being out of session, he said."We're asking our community to keep our blood supply at a safe level by donating as individuals, or hosting blood drives through local businesses, churches and schools,'' Wellis said. "There is no substitute for blood -- donations are needed now.''

The San Diego Blood Bank scheduled a handful of events and initiatives to encourage donations this weekend.

Those who donate between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Memorial Day will receive free admission to the USS Midway Museum; anyone who donates through June 4 will receive a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming Padres game; and those who sign up for the blood bank's Just My Ticket e-mail service will receive free entry into the San Diego County Fair.

For a list of donation centers, or to schedule an appointment, visit mysdbb.org.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent; weigh at least 114 pounds; and be in good general health.

