Tiny California cottage on market for just under $1 million

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 595-square-foot (55-square meter) Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.
The Orange County Register reports the price of the tiny abode in tony Laguna Beach dropped to $998,900 this month after being listed for as much as $1.15 million last year.
This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
The Lombardy Lane lodging was built in 1941 and is about five blocks from the Pacific Ocean.
Listing agent Gary Boisen of Surterre Properties tells the newspaper it has been in the same family for nearly 50 years.
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
He says most buyers would probably modernize it to a degree, but even if the city allowed it to be torn down it probably couldn't be rebuilt with the current footprint due to many code changes.
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
RELATED
A two vehicle crash left one person critically injured Friday in Emerald Hills, according to authorities.
Some of the smartest high school students in San Diego County will be in Atlanta this weekend competing in the National Quiz Bowl Championship.
Californians Aware, a statewide group that advocates for government transparency, Friday expressed concern over a soon-to-take- effect San Diego Unified School District policy to delete most emails after one year.
Millions of Southern Californians will be taking to the roads and airways Friday as the Memorial Day travel crunch goes into high gear, and the large crowds will likely test the patience of motorists and airline passengers.
Several good Samaritans, including a grandmother, disregarded their own safety today when they helped subdue and disarm a knife- waving man who attacked the driver of a bus full of schoolchildren in a rural neighborhood in southeastern San Diego County.
An animal known as the San Quintin Kangaroo rat and native to Baja California is back from the brink of extinction.
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, San Diego Blood Bank CEO David Wellis today encouraged those who haven't recently donated blood to consider scheduling an appointment.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is famous for its expansive habitats featuring African and Asian species. The all-new Walkabout Australia gives park guests a view into a new region of the world with interesting and unique species.
Dr. Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL, wants to help girls play big, dream bigger, and have a game plan to turn dreams into reality at her upcoming GRRRIDIRON GIRLS Flag Football Camp!