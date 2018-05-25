Fiat Chrysler recalls 4.8 million vehicles, tells drivers don't use cruise control

Fiat Chrysler will begin notifying customers as early as next week. The company is urging customers to follow the recall instructions and get the repairs done as soon as possible.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles in the U.S. because in rare but terrifying circumstances, drivers may not be able to turn off the cruise control.
The company is warning owners not to use cruise control until the cars, SUVs and trucks can be fixed with a software update.
Fiat Chrysler says the condition can occur if the cruise control accelerates at the same time an electrical short-circuit happens. But the brakes are designed to overpower the engine and the vehicles could still be stopped. Shifting into park would cancel the cruise, but tapping the brakes or turning off the cruise control button won't work.
The problem was found in testing of the vehicles' computer network. FCA says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. After the testing uncovered the trouble, FCA said it reviewed customer complaints and found only one that may be related.
The recall includes 15 Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram models from six model years with gasoline engines and automatic transmissions.
Models in Canada, Mexico and other countries also are affected, but the company is still sorting out which ones.
Affected models include the following:
Fiat Chrysler will begin notifying customers as early as next week. The company is urging customers to follow the recall instructions and get the repairs done as soon as possible.
A two vehicle crash left one person critically injured Friday in Emerald Hills, according to authorities.
Some of the smartest high school students in San Diego County will be in Atlanta this weekend competing in the National Quiz Bowl Championship.
Californians Aware, a statewide group that advocates for government transparency, Friday expressed concern over a soon-to-take- effect San Diego Unified School District policy to delete most emails after one year.
Millions of Southern Californians will be taking to the roads and airways Friday as the Memorial Day travel crunch goes into high gear, and the large crowds will likely test the patience of motorists and airline passengers.
Several good Samaritans, including a grandmother, disregarded their own safety today when they helped subdue and disarm a knife- waving man who attacked the driver of a bus full of schoolchildren in a rural neighborhood in southeastern San Diego County.
An animal known as the San Quintin Kangaroo rat and native to Baja California is back from the brink of extinction.
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, San Diego Blood Bank CEO David Wellis today encouraged those who haven't recently donated blood to consider scheduling an appointment.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is famous for its expansive habitats featuring African and Asian species. The all-new Walkabout Australia gives park guests a view into a new region of the world with interesting and unique species.
Dr. Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL, wants to help girls play big, dream bigger, and have a game plan to turn dreams into reality at her upcoming GRRRIDIRON GIRLS Flag Football Camp!