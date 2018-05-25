Coat of Arms revealed for the new Duchess of Sussex - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Coat of Arms revealed for the new Duchess of Sussex

Posted: Updated:
This image from Kensington Palace shows the newly created coat of arms of Meghan Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married on Saturday, May 19, and are now known as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This image from Kensington Palace shows the newly created coat of arms of Meghan Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married on Saturday, May 19, and are now known as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
By Associated Press
Video

Kensington Palace has given details of the newly created Coat of Arms for the former Meghan Markle — an honor which is accorded by tradition to the nobility.

The Coat of Arms for the Duchess of Sussex, as she is now formally known, includes symbols that invoke the former actress' background and look to her future.

It features a blue background that represents the Pacific Ocean and golden rays of sunshine reminiscent of California, her home state in America. The shield includes three quills representing the power of words — a nod to her former website, which was used as a forum to discuss social issues.

A collection of golden poppies, California's state flower, sit on the grass beneath the shield together with wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.