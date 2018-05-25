'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' plans its own assault on battle royale genre

A screen shot from the Zombies game from 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,' scheduled for release Oct. 12 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Devotees of the multibillion-dollar video game franchise Call of Duty know it's important to swap their weapons.

Now, Activision's mega-popular combat video game series is switching up its arsenal, too. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, out Oct. 12, takes a new strategic tack, abandoning a single-player story in favor of adding a battle royale game mode.

As most previous Call of Duty editions, Black Ops 4 will be several games in one: the addictive multiplayer game, playable by up to 18 players simultaneously, and a new campaign of the beloved Zombies game, which can be played cooperatively by up to four players.

Traditionally, Call of Duty also ships out a story mode played by a single player and the Black Ops series has some memorable ones including 2012's flashback-filled Black Ops 2. But this time around, Treyarch, the Activision-owned studio developing the game, is opting to take a shot at the "battle royale" game genre, another form of online shooting game usually involving up 100 players with the winner being the last one standing.

Currently, the most popular battle royale games are Fortnite, currently riding a wave of mass popularity, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), which rose to prominence last year.

About midway during the development process, the team at Treyarch realized it had a chance to offer its own unique take on the then-emerging game genre with a game called Blackout.

The game developer didn't offer a lot of details about the Blackout battle royale entry during the Black Ops 4 announcement event last week. It did say the game involved its largest-ever map and would include some favorite characters from past Black Ops games and action featuring land, air and sea vehicles.

The map is shaping up to be about 1,500 times bigger than Nuketown, the biggest we've ever made, said Treyarch co-studio head Dan Bunting.

Even though there's no scripted story game, the developers promise plenty of story-telling within the other modes with some solo missions incorporated into the multiplayer game to let players learn more about the specialist class they choose to play as. "We want to go a little bit deeper into the hows and whys, who do they work for, why are they here and what are their back stories," Bunting said.

Treyarch decided to focus on online multiplayer and Zombies, Bunting said, because "we were watching how our fans are interacting with our games and with other games, and we know that our strong player base is really in the multiplayer and Zombies universe," Bunting said.

Big name publishers such as Activision are smart to respond to the battle royale genre, says Michael Olson, senior research analyst for Piper Jaffray & Co., in a note to investors last week.

"The only way we would even consider doing that is if we could do something that is really unique versus what is in the space and something that is unique to Black Ops," said Rob Kostich, general manager of the Call of Duty franchise. "It's going to be a lot of fun."

What do you think? Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 fall short without a story campaign? Or are you more interested in online multiplayer modes? Take our Twitter poll.

