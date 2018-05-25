Abby Lee Miller Says She’s 'Free at Last' on Scheduled Halfway House Release Date

Abby Lee Miller appears to have been released from the halfway house where she has been serving time for bankruptcy fraud.

Miller was due for release from the Long Beach, California, location on Friday and her latest Instagram post stated she was "free."

“TIMES UP!!!!” the former Dance Moms star wrote on Instagram on Friday morning. “’Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last.’ Martin Luther King Jr. #abbylee #abbyleemiller #abbyleeisfree #free #freedom #dancemoms.”

The post was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Miller smiling ear to ear while pointing to her watch.

Miller, 51, had been counting down to Friday throughout the week, with a post on Thursday reading, "1 and done ?

#1daytogo #free #freeabbylee #dancemoms."

Miller previously served eight and a half months at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California. She was transferred to the Long Beach house in March, to serve the remainder of her one-year and one-day sentence.



In April, she was admitted to a hospital due to suffering back pain. After undergoing emergency spinal surgery, ET learned she had been preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The disease is a form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system and starts in antibody-producing B cells, which are part of the immune system.

Miller's orthopedic spine surgeon, Dr. Hooman Melamed, told ET that he was awaiting a pathology report to confirm the diagnosis. He also noted that Miller would require further surgery on her back.

"She will need another surgery in her spine, but she has a lot more movement in her arms, legs and toes," he explained. "Forget paralysis -- if she waited much longer she would’ve died from this."

