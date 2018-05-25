Khloé Kardashian Declares ‘Love Always Wins’ in Anniversary Gift for Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian and her baby girl, True Thompson, made a sweet gesture to mark sister and aunt, Kim Kardashian’s, wedding anniversary with Kanye West on Thursday.
The two sent a big, beautiful bouquet of roses to Kim, along with a cute note, which the reality star shared on Instagram.
“How cute is my sister Khloé sending me flowers on our anniversary?” Kim wrote.
The mom of three, who was celebrating four years of marriage, shared two snaps of her gift, one showing the stunning floral bunch and another of the note.
“Happy anniversary Kimye. Love always wins!! Love Koko and True,” the note read.
The name of True’s father, Tristan Thompson, was noticeably absent from the memo.
However, despite a rocky start to motherhood due to Thompson’s cheating scandal, a source recently told ET that Khloe is enjoying the “nice, quiet life,” she is leading in Cleveland, Ohio, and doesn’t have plans to return to Los Angeles in the near future.
“As of now, she’s planning on being in Cleveland for another month,” the source said. “She’s built a nice, quiet life for herself in Cleveland, which is exactly what she wants right now. She’s really enjoying this quality time with her daughter and Tristan -- without all the distractions that come with being in L.A. surrounded by so many other people.”
See more on Khloe’s new life as a mom below.
