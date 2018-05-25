&#039;Deadpool 2&#039; Channels the &#039;Golden Girls&#039; in - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Deadpool 2' Channels the 'Golden Girls' in Latest Promo

Updated: May 25, 2018 4:27 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.