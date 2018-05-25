Meghan Markle&#039;s &#039;Suits&#039; Co-Stars Have a &#039;Cha - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Stars Have a 'Chapel of Love' Singalong While En Route to Royal Wedding

Updated: May 25, 2018 4:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.