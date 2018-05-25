How Scott Eastwood Channels His Passion for Sustainability

Acting isn't Scott Eastwood's only passion!

Growing up off the coast of California, the 32-year-old has a spent a lot of time on the water, and made sustainability a cause close to his heart. Now he's partnering with the world's largest restaurant seafood purchaser, Red Lobster, to spread the word -- and what better way to get the word out than with a day on the water with ET's Kevin Frazier?

"I think I was just fascinated with knowing where your food comes from and being a part of that process," Eastwood, a spear fishing fan, explained of where his enthusiasm for sustainability comes from.

"[Red Lobster] always had a good sustainable program, and now, joining the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program, they're doing even more. So it's great," he added. "Seafood Watch evaluates the environmental impacts of how we get our seafood."

Becoming a part of the program is easier than ever. Download the Seafood Watch app. It's free to download, you download it anywhere you get your apps from, and it puts the entire power of the Seafood Watch program right in the palm of your hand.

"Good stuff! I think going in, though, I'm going to bang down a couple biscuits, 'cause that's what I do," Frazier said of Red Lobster's iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits.



"You're not going to offer me one?" Eastwood asked.

"No, my friend, not all!" Frazier joked.